x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

3 students, 1 teacher hurt in Virginia chemistry classroom fire

Schools officials say three students and a teacher were taken to hospitals after a fire broke out during a demonstration in a high school chemistry classroom.
Credit: Firefighter Montreal - stock.ado

DINWIDDIE, Va. — Three students and a teacher were taken to hospitals Wednesday after a fire broke out during a demonstration in a Virginia high school chemistry classroom, officials said.

When the fire broke out in the classroom at Dinwiddie High School, the fire alarm was pulled and all students were evacuated from the building, Dinwiddie County Public Schools officials said in a statement.

A teacher was taken to a local hospital and three students were taken to VCU Medical Center, officials said. Officials didn't release details of their conditions. One student was treated at the scene and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.

Students were dismissed early, and Thursday will be an asynchronous learning day, officials said.

Read Next

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Investigators still trying to determine cause of 2-alarm church fire in Arlington

Before You Leave, Check This Out