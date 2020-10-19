x
Sword-wielding burglar caught after attempting to enter Woodbridge home

Police say the attempted burglary happened on the 12700 block of Wood Hollow Court.
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man armed with a sword attempted to burglarize a home in Prince William County Monday morning, Prince William County Police said.

The attempted burglary happened on the 12700 block of Wood Hollow Court in Woodbridge, police said.

Police said a woman was injured after she prevented the sword-wielding suspect during the break-in. The extent of the woman's injuries is unknown.

The burglar has been arrested by officers.

Prince William County Police are at the scene investigating the incident.

No further details on the burglary attempt have been released at this time.

This story is developing. 

