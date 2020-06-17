Suspect arrested after carving swastikas, 'KKK' on dozens of vehicles in Leesburg, police say

Victims reported damage to their vehicles – including swastikas and ‘KKK’ carved into their vehicles, in addition, to their tires being punctured, police say.

LEESBURG, Va. — Leesburg police have arrested a man they said was responsible for 30 reports of destruction of property in one neighborhood over the past month.

Over the past few months, Police said they have received dozens of reports for destruction of property in the 100 block and 200 blocks of Meadows Lane NE in Leesburg.

Victims reported damage to their vehicles that included swastikas and "KKK" carved into their vehicles, and tires being punctured, police said.

After an investigation, 59-year-old Jose Flores, of Leesburg, was arrested and charged with nine counts of destruction of property.

Investigators believe Flores acted alone and they don't believe he is associated with any hate groups, police said.

Flores is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds were arrested for vandalizing Walt Whitman High School, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

The arrests are a part of an investigation by police into racist graffiti spray-painted on the school's campus in June and March. Words written on the property include the N-word and the word "lynch."

Racist language has been written or spray-painted on the campus of Walt Whitman High School twice since March.

During interviews with the suspects, police said the teens had originally looked to vandalize the front of the school with racist language, but that one of the suspects directed one of the 17-year-olds to tag a utility shed instead.

One of the teens allegedly told police that they committed this crime in an effort to make the news during the heightened coverage of racial injustice amid protests over the death of George Floyd.