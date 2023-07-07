Man accused of attacking random women in Northern Virginia found guilty in previous sexual battery cases

Fairfax County Police are confident 20-year-old Hien The Dinh of Stafford, Virginia is the same suspect in at least three cases.

FAIRFAX, Va. — The man charged with abduction and sexual battery in Fairfax County had prior convictions for similar crimes in a different jurisdiction.

Police in Fairfax County arrested 20-year-old Hien The Dinh of Stafford, Virginia after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the 14500 block of Northeast Place in Chantilly on Monday.

Dinh is accused of violently grabbing the woman’s intimate parts and placing her in a chokehold around 11:30 a.m. He reportedly ran away when the victim’s mother began screaming for help.

“It was an all-hands-on-deck to identify this predator,” Chief Kevin Davis said. “That’s exactly what he is. I don't know what you do with a person like this besides incarcerating him because he'll offend again and again and again.”

Dinh previously lived in Henrico County where he was found guilty of offenses last year. Henrico Police first charged with him assault, sexual battery, and trespassing for two incidents bearing a school in September 2021. The following day, the then-18-year-old Dinh followed a woman to her car at a shopping center and assaulted her.

Court records show he was sentenced to 12 months but 11 of them were suspended. It is unclear when he moved to Stafford.

Investigators are confident Dinh is the same suspect in two different sexual battery cases in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties. On May 10, a woman was sexually assaulted on the campus of Northern Virginia Community College. Lt. Erin Weeks said there is surveillance footage connecting Dinh.

On May 18, a woman was attacked in her home in the same Chantilly neighborhood. The incident prompted police to release a sketch of who they believe was Dinh. Weeks believed there are leads that will eventually bring more charges against Dinh.

It appeared to be crimes of opportunity, per investigators, but in two cases, the victims were followed.

“We do have footage of him following our July 3rd victim as she walked,” Weeks said. “That's consistent with the May 10 case where he was following her for a period of time.”

Police believe there are more victims and asked anyone who may have come in contact with Dinh to call them.

“We want to help you and do all that we can to make sure this predator is held accountable for his vicious crimes,” Davis added. “They were bold, brazen, and they were in broad daylight. Disturbing cases by someone who absolutely was not going to stop until we caught him.”