Armed robbery suspect bites officers to avoid arrest

The suspect, Chanise Janeen Stroble, was taken into custody on Tuesday, but not without a fight.

DUMFRIES, Va. — Prince William County Police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to an armed robbery Tuesday.

The suspect, Chanise Janeen Stroble, was taken into custody but not without a fight. Officers were investigating an armed robbery that took place on September 9, at a Walmart located on Richmond Highway. During the investigation one of the suspects identified was Stroble.

Footage from store security cameras showed the store’s security guard confronting Stroble about stolen items. During the confrontation, Stroble reportedly pulled out a knife and lunged at the security guard. Luckily the guard was able to move to avoid being cut. Stroble is accused of leaving with the stolen items and an unknown man. Police say the two got into a car with a third suspect.

On Monday, reports came in of three individuals who robbed a young woman. During their investigation, officers say they learned a 23-year-old woman was assaulted by three people, including Stroble. The victim says the three stole her phone, a stitch-book, and other items. She was able to track them down later and confronted them, during which time one of the suspects pulled out a gun. No shots were fired and everyone was able to walk away.

The following day, officials obtained a warrant for Stroble’s arrest. While patrolling the area on Tuesday they attempted to take her into custody, but she fought back. Official reports say Stroble kicked two officers in the leg, and one in the jaw, and bit another officer.