STAFFORD, Va. -- A wanted man was arrested Monday after striking ten cars, climbing onto the roof of Five Guys and hiding inside an air conditioning unit in Stafford, Virginia.

37-year-old James Edward Baumann was wanted in three counties -- Stafford, Prince William and Spotsylvania County -- before he allegedly struck ten cars in the area of the Bank of America at the Stafford Marketplace just before 10 a.m.

According to police, Baumann was driving a Ford pick-up truck hauling a trailer holding another pick-up truck when he crashed into ten vehicles, four of which were occupied. The pick-up trucks were stolen, police say. Four people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Baumann, who was intoxicated, then fled on foot and scaled a metal pipe alongside a building to reach the roof of a Five Guys. That’s when police apprehended him inside of an air conditioning unit.

He was being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond and charges are pending.

© 2018 WUSA