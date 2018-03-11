ARLINGTON, Va. -- Arlington County police have arrested a man following a domestic-related homicide inside a hotel room in the 1700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to police, they responded to call around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday and found a woman dead inside of a hotel room. Police identified the woman as 20-year-old Natasha Rivera.

Police said the suspect, 24-year-old Rodolfo Rivera was still on the scene when they arrived.

Rivera was taken into custody and charged with murder. He is currently being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

The cause of Rivera's death will be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective G. Skeens of the Arlington County Police Department's Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4166 or gskeen@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS.

© 2018 WUSA