Suspect admits to vandalizing church in Stafford Co.

Police say the suspect left his name and phone number on the front door of the church. He returned later in the day.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A man faces charges for the vandalism of a Stafford County church after being caught by police in a surprising way.

The man allegedly left his name and phone number on the front door of the church he vandalized before returning to the scene of the crime later that same day.

On March 27, around 9:18 a.m., Deputy J.E. Cordes responded to Unitarian Universalist Church, located at 25 Chalice Circle, for a report of vandalism.

The front door of the church was found blocked with multiple items, a post had been broken off, and a sign for the church was painted over.

Police say the suspect left his name and phone number at the crime scene.

Later that day, Deputy A.M. Pitts located the suspect back on church property. He reportedly told police he was the one who committed the vandalism and subsequently trespassed.

Police ordered warrants for the removal of church property and destruction of property, but they have not been served.

