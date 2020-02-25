WASHINGTON — February 25 is the deadline for Virginians to request absentee ballots ahead of Super Tuesday voting in the Democratic primary.

The Virginia Department of Elections’ website explains potential voters can apply in-person, by email, standard mail, fax, and online.

Once voters receive their absentee ballots, they are required to submit their votes by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Super Tuesday voters will hear from the Democratic candidates in a crucial debate on WUSA9 Tuesday night.

The debate will give undecided voters their last chance to really make up their minds.

The Commonwealth is one of 14 states voting on Super Tuesday.

A total of 124 delegates will be awarded from Virginia out of more than 1,300 delegates that will be awarded across the country.

However, delegates awarded on Super Tuesday are still not enough for any nominee to win though.

According to the latest polling from Roanoke College, Virginians see Bernie Sanders as the best candidate to take on President Donald Trump in November with Joe Biden close behind.

Last week, a poll from Monmouth University had Sanders and Michael Bloomberg tied for first place among likely Virginia voters.

