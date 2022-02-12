Suffolk police: Mom and boyfriend abduct 3-year-old son from father who has full custody

Police say 3-year-old Z’Kari Goodman was abducted by his mother and her boyfriend Friday night.

SUFFOLK, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from November 2021.

Suffolk police are asking for the public to be aware of a child abduction incident and to call police if you see this 3-year-old boy.

Police say 3-year-old Z’Kari Goodman was abducted by his mother and her boyfriend Friday night. Z'Kari was taken from the 100 block of Fayette Street in Suffolk around 8 p.m. by his mother, Keevonda Stokely, and her boyfriend Larrio Gray, according to Suffolk police.

Z'Kari's father, Andre Goodman, has full legal custody of the boy and tried to get his son before the boy was put in the vehicle used by Stokely and Gray, but Goodman was threatened with a weapon, police said.

Z'Kari last was seen wearing a black and white T-shirt and blue and white Adidas pants. He is about 4 feet tall and weighs 42 pounds. Z'Kari has black chin-length braids and brown eyes.