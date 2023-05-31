Tuscarora High School sub found drunk in school cafeteria, police say

Rhiannon Blakeman, 28, was believed to be intoxicated in the school's cafeteria.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEESBURG, Va. — A 28-year-old woman working as a substitute teacher in Loudon County has been charged with being intoxicated at school and carrying alcohol.

Rhiannon Blakeman has been charged with one count of public intoxication and one count of possessing alcoholic beverages in or on public school grounds.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at Tuscarora High School shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Leesburg Police Department School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the school received a report that a substitute teacher was believed to be intoxicated in the school’s cafeteria.

Police claim the SRO responded and determined that Blakeman was in fact intoxicated and was in possession of alcoholic beverages on school grounds.

Investigators say Blakeman is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center pending a bond hearing

WATCH NEXT:

An employee at a Prince George's County high school sent out a message with sexually explicit photos to the entire student body by accident, school officials said in a letter to families.