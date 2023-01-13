Students told to role-play 'slaves and a landowner' during lesson at Centreville Elementary School

The lesson was given by a student teacher, under the supervision of a teacher and a university supervisor.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County school is apologizing after elementary school students were instructed to role-play as enslaved people and landowners during a lesson on the "economics of slavery."

According to a statement from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the lesson happened at Centreville Elementary School and was taught by a student teacher under the supervision of a teacher and was observed by a university supervisor.

"During the activity, students participated in a simulation where they acted as slaves and a landowner," the statement reads. "This exercise was not part of the approved lesson plan or division curriculum."

FCPS said the school has apologized directly to the families of the students involved in the exercise and to the wider community. The district said the exercise was due to a "regretful lapse in judgment made by an inexperienced trainee teacher who was subsequently counseled on the inappropriateness of the lesson."

School district officials said the district is committed to nurturing a community that is grounded in dignity, humanization and belonging with an emphasis on culturally-responsive practices.

Read the school district's full statement below:

