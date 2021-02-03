Some students in Arlington, Alexandria return to classrooms for hybrid in-person learning

Both districts have social distancing markers throughout their buildings, sanitizer or handwashing stations, and individualized materials for each student.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Two more school districts in Virginia welcomed some students back to the classroom on Tuesday.

Alexandria City Public Schools and Arlington Public Schools in Virginia are starting their return to hybrid in-person learning.

Like many other school systems in the D.C.-area, Arlington and Alexandria are going to be bringing students back in phases.

Who Is Returning To In-Person Learning?

Pre-K to 2nd graders will transition to four days of in-person instruction, according to Arlington Public Schools. All elementary special education students and students between kindergarten and 5th grade who are in the interlude program will also return to in-person learning.

In Alexandria, schools are welcoming special education students and those receiving English learner services. Those students all fall between kindergarten and the 5th grade.

What Will A Typical Day Look Like?

For students who take the bus, both school systems will have kids spaced out and have fewer people on board. The safety guidelines could mean drivers having to make multiple trips.

In Arlington, students will have health screenings each day before getting on the bus or being allowed to enter a school building.

Both districts have social distancing markers throughout their buildings, sanitizer or handwashing stations, and individualized materials for each student.

Classes in Arlington are each split up between two rooms where the teacher and an assistant will go back and forth to offer instruction.

Students in Alexandria are set up with clear partitions at each desk.

Students in both districts will eat lunch at their desks or outside if it's nice out, and face masks are required by all students.

What’s Next?

Both Alexandria and Arlington are bringing back a new wave of students for hybrid in-person learning each Tuesday for the next two weeks.