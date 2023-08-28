Student left violent threats on elementary school voicemail, police say

The student, only identified as a juvenile, was arrested and a charge of threatening language over the phone is pending.

STAFFORD, Va. — A student is facing charges after police say they left a threatening message on an elementary school's voicemail this weekend.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, the violent threat was discovered on Anthony Burns Elementary School's voicemail Monday.

Investigators say they worked with school staff and a network engineer for the schools to identify the caller and learned the phone number of the person who left the voicemail.

"Armed with the suspect’s phone number, it didn’t take long to identify the suspect," the sheriff's office said in a release.

The student, only identified as a juvenile, was arrested and a charge of threatening language over the phone is pending. Officials released the student to the custody of their parents instead of placing them in detention.

Deputies say the threat has nothing to do with threats made at Stafford High School and Brooke Point High School last week.

