13-year-old student charged with making threats of violence, police say

This isn't the first report of students in the area being charged for making threats of violence against schools in December.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — (The video above is from December 10, 2019)

A 13-year-old is the latest Virginia student to be charged with making threats of violence against his school.

According to a press release from Prince William County Police, the threat was made against the Potomac Shores Middle School on Woods View Drive in Dumfries.

Investigators say the suspect, an unidentified 13-year-old boy, sent messages on social media threatening potential violence towards the middle school. Those messages were sent to police and a School Resource Officer (SRO).

Officers arrived at the school Sunday night to look into the threat and found the threat was not credible.

The teen has been charged with threats by electronic means. His case will be handled through juvenile court services, according to police.

This isn't the first report of students in the area being charged for making threats of violence in December.

A 12-year-old Prince William County student was charged after allegedly making a threat against Potomac View Elementary School on Dec. 8. That student is accused of leaving a voice message the night before, threatening the school.

Detectives with the Violent Crime Unit say the 12-year-old boy's threat was not credible. His case will also be handled through juvenile court services.

Just down the road in Manassas, a 15-year-old Manassas Park High School student allegedly posted a threat against the school on social media on Dec. 9, according to Manassas Park Police.

Officers claim the post referenced "shooting up the school tomorrow." The threat was found to not be credible.

Detectives used IP addresses and Instagram accounts to identify the teenage suspect. The sophomore has been charged with threats to kill.