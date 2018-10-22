(MANASSAS, Va.) -- Manassas City Police said they have arrested a student in connection with a threat made to two area schools over the weekend.

Officials were alerted on Sunday to a threat made to Baldwin Elementary School and Osbourn High School through Instagram.

The student who made the threat is being held in police custody with criminal charges pending. Manassas City Police stated that there is no credible threat to any of the schools and all students and staff are safe to go to school Monday.

Additional police presence will be at the Osbourn and Baldwin campuses as a precaution. School counselors are also available for students who may need help.

The caption on the social media threat is chilling.



It reads, "This is not a joke I will kill students tomorrow. So, I hope no one goes this whole week cause I'm gonna be there and will kill students from osbourn high school and my pal will go to Baldwin elementary.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/vftyi3Yvya — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) October 22, 2018

© 2018 WUSA