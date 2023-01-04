Girls approached by stranger who offered a ride home in Arlington

Police are searching for a heavy-set man thought to be about 50 years old driving a white pick-up truck.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington are searching for a man who tried to offer two girls a ride as they were walking home from school.

Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were called to 17th Road South at South Edgewood Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 1. When officers arrived at around 2:30 p.m., they learned that two girls were walking in the area when a strange man parked his vehicle, rolled down the window and made a statement about them needing a ride home, police said.

The girls continued walking, the man got out of his vehicle and began walking in the area.

Police describe the man as a heavy-set, and about 50 years old. He is thought to be between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark blue vest and a baseball hat. The vehicle he was driving was described as a white pick-up truck.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.