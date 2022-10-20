x
Virginia

Stolen Fredericksburg otter statue returned

Police are still searching for who took the otter in the first place.
Credit: Fredericksburg Police

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — An exhaustive search to find a well-known Fredericksburg otter has come to a close thanks to an alert citizen. Fredericksburg Police said Adeline, the otter statue at Hurkamp Park was stolen some time over the weekend. 

Adeline greets people as they enter Fredericksburg, and news of her kidnapping brought the community together and even sparked a #BringOurOtterHome campaign and donations. On Oct. 18, a local radio station offered a reward for the safe return of the statue. Adeline buttons were available at the visitor's center to raise money for the Find Adeline Reward Fund.

All the community goodwill led to the successful recovery of the beloved statue on Wednesday. Police said on Facebook someone spotted Adeline and returned her to them.

Credit: Fredericksburg Police

Police are still working to figure out who took the statue in the first place.

"As always, if you have any otter information about her recent whereabouts, contact our agency at 540-373-3122," Fredericksburg police wrote on social media. Tips can also be sent via text to 847-411. Text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

Credit: Fredericksburg Police Department

Adeline is a bronze mother otter who sits at the intersection of William and Prince Edward Streets with her pup Millie. The statues were installed throughout downtown Fredericksburg earlier this year as part of the Otter-ly Amazing Fredericksburg project.

