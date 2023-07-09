Stolen car crash sparks Lorton house fire, police search for driver

Police were investigating reports of stolen cars in the area. When they approached one driver, he sped off, leading to the crash.

LORTON, Va. — Authorities in Fairfax County say a driver in a stolen car crashed into an electrical box in front of a home in Lorton, causing the house to catch fire early Thursday morning. A Fairfax County Police Department spokesperson said the crash and fire happened in the 8400 Whitehaven Court just before 5 a.m.

Fairfax County firefighters were called to the home for a report of a house fire around 4:50 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found a black SUV had crashed into an electrical box directly in front of the home. The vehicle caught on fire, and caught the home on fire. Flames extended to the attic of the home, according to firefighters. There is no word whether anyone was in the home at the time.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. Preliminarily, no injuries have been reported.

A neighbor who lives about a block away said he was awoken by a large crash, and went to see what happened.

"I just woke up because I heard a big boom, something like a blast," Sheikh Akhter said. "I saw a lot of smoke and a lot of fire trucks."

Akhter said the crash knocked out power to the neighborhood Thursday morning.

"It's a little bit scary," he said.

Another neighbor caught the flames on video as police were arriving on scene.

A neighbor that didn’t want to be named share this Video with us. An stolen car crashed into a house in the 8400 blk of Whiteheaven Ct. In Lorton VA. Car and House caught fire. Suspect fled on foot. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/vyTxieeMji — Mario Vizcarra (@Mariovizcar) September 7, 2023

A police spokesperson said the whole thing started when officers were investigating reports of stolen cars in the area. When they approached one vehicle on foot, the car sped away and crashed.

The owner of the stolen vehicle still in shock. “My wife still has the keys, I don’t know how he started it.” Suspect stole car and crashed it into this home on Whitehaven Ct. in Lorton Virginia @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/zdYl6nWLIZ — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) September 7, 2023

Fairfax County Police say the driver left the scene and they are still looking for him. Police are currently searching for a man in his 20s wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask.

Sky9 was over the scene of the crash Thursday morning. You can see the large response from emergency crews. Roads in the area were closed for the investigation. Students on Whitehaven Court will be picked up by school buses at Fifth Place and Dixon Street.

Fairfax County Police are still at the scene interviewing neighbors and gathering surveillance video. Anyone who has video, or additional information is asked to call the Fairfax Co. nonemergency number at 703-691-2131.