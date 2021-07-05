134 mph, 120 mph: Virginia State Police issues citations for major speeding in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach

Troopers wrote tickets for drivers who were going more than 100 mph in Hampton Roads. In both cases, drivers were clocked at more than double the posted speed limit.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia state troopers were especially busy Fourth of July Weekend. It wasn't just the holiday travel. It was some of the super speedy drivers who were on the state's roadways.

Virginia State Police shared photos on Twitter and Facebook of citations that troopers issued. In two of the three photos, the driver was going more than double the posted speed limit.

In Chesapeake, someone was caught going 134 mph in a 60 mph zone. That's 74 mph over the speed limit.

It was a similar story in Virginia Beach where someone was caught going 120 mph in a 55 mph zone, or, 65 mph over the posted limit.

There was a photo of a third citation someone received in Botetourt County, where the driver was caught going 106 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Virginia State Police shared the photos, saying: "Today may be a holiday for some, but it's not a holiday from posted speed limits or for #VSP troopers working hard to keep #Virginia's highways safe...#SlowDown #NoNeed2Speed (August = Court Date)"

Posting about the dangers of speeding isn't something new to the Virginia State Police. Back in June, it shared a similar citation which a driver in Norfolk received for doing 131 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokeswoman for VSP, said troopers issued summonses or arrested 2,673 people in Hampton Roads between July 2 and July 5.

Out of those people, 1,089 got citations for Reckless Driving, and 12 people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

Troopers gave out 75 tickets over the holiday weekend to people who were not wearing seat belts.

The money from these tickets goes to court fees and Virginia's Literary Fund, which, in part, supports teachers' retirements.