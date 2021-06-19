x
State Police: Alexandria woman dies after crash on south I-95

54-year-old S. Fields-Rogers’ Ram pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tractor-trailer. She died on the scene.
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police confirmed that an Alexandria woman died Friday.

54-year-old S. Fields-Rogers was driving a Ram pickup truck alongside a male passenger when the car ran off the road and struck a tractor-trailer, where the driver was underneath the vehicle attempting to make repairs. The crash occurred just after 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Fields-Rogers was wearing a seatbelt but died on the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer survived the incident and left the scene uninjured, according to State Police.

Just last month in Henrico County, Virginia on I-95, an early morning pile-up near the Route 301 overpass killed four people and seriously injured another. A 19-year-old from Waldorf, Jordan Calicutt, was identified as one of the people killed, according to police.  

The initial investigation by VSP found that a Chevrolet Impala was driving north on I-95 when it ran off the left side of the road, crashed into a guardrail in the median and landed on its roof in the southbound lanes. In that process, police said the Impala hit a Tesla, and the impact of that crash caused the Tesla to hit an unoccupied work van parked in the far-right southbound lane. 

Four people in the Impala were declared dead at the scene, and a fifth was being treated at VCU Medical Center for life-threatening injuries, according to police. The Tesla's driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

A German Shepherd that had been in the Tesla, escaped the car during the crash and was missing for a while. But Police said Thursday the dog had been found and safely returned to its family.  

