Northam declares State of Emergency for Virginia as remnants from Ida impact commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. — A State of Emergency has been declared for Virginia by Gov. Ralph Northam ahead of Tropical Depression Ida impacting the DMV region Wednesday into Thursday.

The storm that hit Louisiana has a hurricane, traveled north up the East Coast, and began impacting parts of southwest Virginia Monday.

“My thoughts are with those across the country impacted by this devastating storm,” said Gov. Northam. “While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth. I’m grateful to the first responders and rescue crews currently on the ground, and I urge Virginians in these regions to stay alert.”

Heavy rains, strong winds and flooding are expected along the I-81 and I-66 corridors.

A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with our state and local partners, according to Northam's office.