RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Ralph Northam has declared a State of Emergency in Virginia ahead of Tropical Storm Michael.

“As Tropical Storm Michael turns to the Commonwealth, I want to urge all Virginians to prepare for the serious possibility of flash floods, tropical storm force winds, tornadoes, and power outages,” said Governor Northam. “I am declaring a state of emergency in order to provide state assets to Virginians and to assist our neighbors in states who are dealing with the devastating effects of this historic storm. My thoughts are with all those along with the Gulf Coast and my administration will continue our outreach to governors and state agencies where Hurricane Michael has produced widespread damage.”

To learn more on how to prepare for the storm, Virginians should visit: www.VAemergency.gov to learn Visit www.511Virginia.org or call 511 for real-time road conditions.

