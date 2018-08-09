WASHINGTON -- Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of Florence. The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it spins towards the east coast.

“While the impacts of Tropical Storm Florence to Virginia are still uncertain, forecasts increasingly expect the storm to strengthen into a major hurricane that could seriously affect the East Coast and Virginians,” Northam said in a press release. “Accordingly, I am declaring a state of emergency so that we can begin to prepare state assets, and I encourage Virginians to monitor forecasts and make their own preparations now.”

A state of emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources and to begin preparations for storm response.

The final track is currently unknown, but people in the DMV can begin their preparations, such as by making an emergency kit.

Follow the latest on Florence's track here.

© 2018 WUSA