Virginia officer fatally shot during traffic stop in Stanley

PAGE COUNTY, Va. — Authorities say a police officer in Virginia has been shot and killed by a driver during a traffic stop.

Stanley police say 48-year-old officer Dominic Winum was fatally shot in the town Friday afternoon.

News outlets report 29-year-old Dakota Richards shot Winum before the officer could get out of his patrol vehicle. Virginia State Police say Richards ran away but was later found hiding in a barn.

Richards reportedly made a “threatening movement” and was shot and killed by officers. It's unclear what led up to the traffic stop.