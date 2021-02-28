x
Virginia officer fatally shot during traffic stop in Stanley

Stanley police say 48-year-old officer Dominic Winum was fatally shot in the town Friday afternoon.
PAGE COUNTY, Va. — Authorities say a police officer in Virginia has been shot and killed by a driver during a traffic stop.

Stanley police say 48-year-old officer Dominic Winum was fatally shot in the town Friday afternoon. 

News outlets report 29-year-old Dakota Richards shot Winum before the officer could get out of his patrol vehicle. Virginia State Police say Richards ran away but was later found hiding in a barn. 

Richards reportedly made a “threatening movement” and was shot and killed by officers. It's unclear what led up to the traffic stop. 

Winum had been with Stanley police since 2016. Before that, he was a Virginia state trooper.

