Stafford Schools: 'Poor communication' and lack of water led to 101 heat illnesses at convocation

8 people hospitalized after August 5 Stafford County Public Schools event at Fredericksburg Nationals baseball stadium

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Stafford County’s School Board is investigating what caused eight people to be hospitalized from heat illness during a school event earlier this month.

The board held a special meeting Tuesday evening to get answers about the unusual August 5 incident.

SCPS kicked off the 2022 Teacher/Staff Convocation at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 5. Employees gathered for the professional development event at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg, Virginia. That’s when SCPS staff began collapsing due to heat.

School officials say staff watched the weather forecast and planned for emergency services, however, the extreme heat was underestimated. Staff claim water was provided throughout the event but ultimately there didn't appear to be enough water supplied.

WUSA9’s Weather Watch team forecasted 91-degree high temperatures for that day.

Around 11 a.m. crews from the Fredericksburg Fire and EMS were contacted. While school officials say they planned for emergency services, Fredericksburg Fire Chief Michael Jones says they were given no prior notice of the event. He explained that the department is usually notified of emergency planning 3-4 months ahead of an event.

Pictures show most attendees sitting in the stands at Fredericksburg Nationals Baseball.

SCPS says Fredericksburg Fire and EMS treated 93 people for heat illness at the stadium. Eight more were hospitalized with non-life threatening emergencies.

About 50 first responders arrived and a Stafford County air-conditioned Mass Casualty EMS bus was used to help as well.

Stafford County Public Schools prepared an after-action report admitting “poor communication” and lack of water were “significant issues.”