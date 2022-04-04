Man gets on Stafford school bus, goes on 'profane rant' against elementary school 'bullies'

The 34-year-old man boarded the bus that had around 23 students on board to confront the children he believed were bullying. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A man who boarded a school bus in Stafford, Virginia has since been arrested for disorderly conduct after going on a profane rant in front of nearly two dozen elementary school kids, according to police.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Cortez Smith believed the children he targeted were bullies. They say that the incident occurred at a bus stop in the county's Shadow Woods subdivision.

Police detailed that Smith cursed and shouted threats at the students on the Stafford County Public School bus and their families for nearly a minute before he stormed off.

Police did not specify Smith's own relation to the school system.