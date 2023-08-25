Stafford High School forfeits football game after violent threat shared on social media

Officials have not released any details about what the social media posts actually said.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A high school football game was canceled Friday after students shared a post on social media that brought violent threats to the Friday night game.

According to the James Monroe High School Facebook page, an inappropriate social media post was created and shared by as many as five students. Stafford County Public Schools called the post "inappropriate" and said it threatened violence at the game.

The school district says it is working closely with Fredericksburg City Public Schools, the Fredericksburg City Police Department and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office in order to investigate the threat.

"We will take appropriate disciplinary action, and will cooperate fully with the investigation," Stafford County Public Schools said in a statement. "Law enforcement and area school systems prioritize community safety and take every threat seriously."

Stafford High School forfeited the game since schedules between the two schools did not align in a way that would allow for the game to be rescheduled.