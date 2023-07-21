Stafford County teenager, 16, arrested and charged with murder of 18-year-old man

The victim, Jayson Lewis, 18, is also of Stafford.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old Stafford boy was arrested and charged with murder Friday, stemming from the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Woodbridge early Tuesday morning.

Jayson Lewis, 18, of Stafford, was identified by the Prince William County Police Department Friday as the victim.

According to police, Lewis and the 16-year-old were in the 14100 block of Big Crest Lane in Woodbridge around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning when Lewis was shot in the upper body.

He was flown to a trauma center later that morning and died from his injuries.

As for the 16-year-old, who remains in custody, he's being charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, robbery and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

A court date is pending.

