Stafford County rape suspect taken into custody in Peru

BALTIMORE — A 70-year-old man accused of raping of 10-year-old in Stafford County is behind bars in Peru.

Geronimo Johnny Neyra, a 70-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen from Peru, is in custody in Lima awaiting extradition to Stafford County for 12 counts of aggravated sexual acts against a child.

On July 6, Stafford County deputies responded to a complaint where they were alerted to allegations against Neyra of sexual abuse of a 10-year-old.

The next day, a deputy U.S. Marshal learned that Neyra boarded a Lima-bound flight and notified Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

A CBP officer worked with the National Targeting Center to search passenger manifests and identify the specific flight that Neyra was on.

That officer also had the fugitive case adopted by the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Fugitive Task Force, which led to the Department of Justice expediting an INTERPOL Red Notice in time for Neyra’s flight to land in Lima that same day.

Police took Neyra into custody upon his arrival.

“The immediate international arrest of this fleeing fugitive is an example of incredibly quick-thinking and resourceful law enforcement officers, and illustrates the need for, and benefits to interagency cooperation at all levels of law enforcement,” Stephen Maloney, CBP’s Director of Field Operations in Baltimore. “CBP’s border security mission allows us to ensure that victims have a voice and that fugitives will have their day in court.”

