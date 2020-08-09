Stafford County investigates drowning, searches for teen after deadly Labor Day weekend on Rappahannock River

The two incidents come only days a part of each other over the holiday weekend.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning and searching for the body of a 15-year-old. Both the separate search and drowning investigation of two different people come over the Labor Day weekend on the Rappahannock River

Last Friday is when a person's body was found on the river, and the sheriff's office said the medical examiner will identify the cause of death.

In the second Rappahanock River incident, a 15-year-old went underwater around 4:30 p.m. and didn't come back up. Both dive and drone teams for the sheriff's office were deployed. But as of Tuesday morning, a body has not been found.

"The Sheriff’s Office has continued to search the Rappahannock River for the 15-year-old male that went underwater at 4:21 p.m," said the sheriff's office in a tweet Monday evening. "We will be suspending the search for the night and resume tomorrow. Please keep this young man and his family in your thoughts and prayers."