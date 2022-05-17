Spotsylvania man wanted for shooting, stabbing acquaintance assaults deputy upon arrest

A pill suspected to contain psilocybin mushroom powder was found on the suspect when he was searched at the jail.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 23-year-old Spotsylvania man is in jail after he shot and stabbed an acquaintance, head-butted a deputy and broke out a patrol car window, Stafford County deputies say.

Deputies were called to a report of a medical emergency on Fox Lane in the Woodlawn subdivision around 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 14. A man was found in the driveway of a home there, bleeding profusely and suffering from what was thought to be life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. Deputy K.P. Hall rendered first aid to the victim and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, deputies were alerted to a disturbance inside the home and learned the 23-year-old Ryan Madden was inside, acting irrationally. Deputies say Madden assaulted the victim inside the home.

Deputies detained Madden. He then became extremely irate as he was placed in the patrol car. During the arrest, he head butted a deputy and broke out a patrol car window, according to Stafford County Sheriff's Office deputies. The head-butted deputy was treated by medics at the scene.

Madden was initially charged with assault and battery, assault and battery on law enforcement and vandalism.

During a search of Madden at the jail, a pill suspected to contain powder of psilocybin mushroom was found, deputies said.

Investigators later learned that the victim who was transported to the hospital had been both shot and stabbed, but was expected to survive. In the course of their investigation, detectives learned that Madden was an acquaintance of the victim and had shot him.

Madden was charged with unlawful wounding, along with possession charges for the suspected mushroom powder.