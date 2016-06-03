Sprouts to hire 90 employees for new Manassas location

The grocery store's new location is bringing 90 full-and part-time job opportunities to the area.

MANASSAS, Va. — Sprouts Farmers Market will hire 90 new employees to staff its grocery store location opening in Manassas, Virginia.

Located at 8431 Sudley Road, officials say the new store will open for business May 12 at 7 a.m. Details regarding the grand opening will be announced at a later time.

Officials say Sprouts’ healthy approach to grocery shopping means potential team members should share a passion for the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store.

Those interested in positions at this new Manassas store will have two opportunities to apply:

On March 15, a virtual management hiring event will take place. Interested candidates should visit the Sprouts Career Portal at https://about.sprouts.com/careers and reference Store 887 to apply online. If contacted, additional information will be provided. Interviews will be scheduled from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Two in-person team member hiring events will take place on March 29 and 30 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Manassas Battlefield located at 10424 Balls Ford Rd. Candidates may apply online in advance at www.about.sprouts.com/careers. Walk-in applicants are also welcome to attend the event.

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

Sprouts claims to offer competitive pay, team member discounts, a rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities.

To learn more about open position or team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.