22-year-old man arrested in connection to Virginia gun store burglary

Detectives also discovered the car used during the alleged robbery was stolen from a Fairfax County dealership.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a second man in connection to an April 29 burglary of a gun store in Fairfax County.

Victor Jones, a 22-year-old man from D.C., was extradited from Maryland to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on June 20, according to authorities. This came about a month after the arrest of Cedric Antonio Minger, a 20-year-old from D.C. who was also allegedly connected to the robbery.

Minger and Jones are both being held with no bond. Authorities are still searching for two other suspects in this case.

According to Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Ashleigh Landers Sutton, on April 29, at 2:40 a.m., 53 firearms were stolen from a gun shop in Springfield, including AR-style weapons and silencers. A joint taskforce of ATF officers and Fairfax County Police officers have since recovered 15 of the stolen weapons. Police recovered 11 weapons from the home where Minger was taken into custody.

In a statement read by Sutton in court, one of the guns was taken by a juvenile to school, where he aimed at another student and pulled the trigger; fortunately, it wasn’t loaded.

“Over the last few weeks, Fairfax County residents have been concerned about alarming incidents that involve assault weapons," said Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano. "My office remains vigilant regarding the threat of gun violence in our community, and we are working across law enforcement agencies to reduce harm and prevent future violence as summer begins. Too many gun crimes are conducted with stolen guns, which is one of the reasons we take these allegations – of robbing a gun store of more than 50 weapons – extremely seriously."

The United States Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Detectives from Major Crimes Bureau and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering together and asking for the community’s help in identifying the outstanding suspects in the overnight burglary. A reward of up to $11,000 is being offered.