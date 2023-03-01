Police: Delivery driver arrested in Virginia for approaching child in van, making sexual advance

Police arrested 35-year-old Gregory Habron Monday night for attempted indecent liberties with a child under 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

AQUIA HARBOUR, Va. — A Spotsylvania man is under arrest after allegedly approaching a child in Aquia Harbour on New Year's Eve and making a sexually explicit comment.

Police arrested Gregory Habron, 35, Monday night for attempted indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15.

On Dec. 31, deputies were called to Aquia Harbour to investigate a suspicious incident. At the scene, deputies learned that a child was walking in the 3600 block of Aquia Drive when she was approached by someone in a van. That person made a sexually explicit comment to her. The child was not injured during the incident and left the area to tell an adult.

Deputies canvassed the area and the community provided helpful video evidence.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Gregory Habron, 35, for attempted indecent liberties with a child less than 15 years of age. Detectives say he is a contracted package delivery driver in the area.

Habron was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, according to a news release.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. No other information is available at this time.