Baby deer rescued by Spotsylvania deputy

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — A Spotsylvania deputy is being hailed a hero for taking the time out of his day to rescue an abandoned two-day-old fawn.

Deputy Travis Puakea found the fawn this past weekend in a ditch. He claims the fawn was struggling to stand up when he located it.

Deputy Puakea was able to get the fawn in his car and take her to a vet. That's where medical officials estimated the fawn was about two days old.

After some fluids, the fawn was transported to an area rehabber to gain strength in hopes to return to the outdoors, according to a Facebook post made by the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

Spring is here and with it the onset of fawning season. The Fairfax County Police Department is warning residents to leave the fawns alone for the welfare of the animals.

Beginning May 1, the rehabilitation of fawns in Fairfax County is prohibited.