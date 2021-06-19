Multiple shootings early Saturday morning in Spotsylvania Co. may be related, sheriff's office says

One of the shootings left a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Multiple shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Spotsylvania County may be related to one another in some fashion, according to the county's sheriff's office.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said that the three shootings happened between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. and they are still working to see how many of the shootings may be related.

The first shooting happened after a group of people left a restaurant in the area of Lee’s Hill shopping center located off Spotsylvania Avenue. One 23-year-old man was injured by gunfire after a fight broke out. There most likely multiple shooters involved, according to SCSO.

The second shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Daffodil Drive. Deputies arrived and located a home that had multiple gunshots into the dwelling with no reported injuries, said SCSO.

The third shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Terra Springs Drive. Again, deputies arrived and located a home that had multiple gunshots into the dwelling with no reported injuries, said SCSO.

No additional details are currently available.