Spotsylvania County School Board meets in emergency session to appoint acting superintendent

The appointment comes after Scott Baker was fired by the board as superintendent without reason on Monday.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania County School Board held an emergency meeting on Friday evening and voted 6-1—with one member absent—to appoint Dr. Carol Flenard as the acting superintendent.

The news comes after the school board's new conservative majority fired former superintendent Scott Baker on Monday. In the meeting, Kirk Twigg—a member who previously argued to ban LGBTQ books from school libraries—was appointed chairman of the board.

The board fired Baker, a former teacher of the year, while in closed session. When the session opened, Twigg did not cite any specific reason for terminating Baker.

"Dr. Baker is no longer with us," Twigg said. "He is terminated without cause."

Flenard will serve as acting superintendent until the board appoints an interim superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools.