Spotsylvania County Public Schools issues mask mandate for upcoming school year

The school board voted 4-3 to approve mask-wearing for the 2021-2022 school year.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Just two days before the start of the upcoming school year, the Spotsylvania County School Board voted to approve a mask mandate for students and staff, during a school board meeting Monday night.

TOP STORY: Find out what your school district is doing about masks this upcoming semester

The vote was 4-3 with some public comments against the decision and other parents expressing medical concerns as students are expected to return to the classroom in person on Aug. 12.

Spotsylvania County Board Chancellor Dawn Shelley shared a passionate message about the importance of masking before her colleagues proceeded with the approval vote.

"This might not be 100% and nobody's ever said it's 100%," Shelley said while touching her mask. "Seatbelts are not 100%, nothing is 100% but it's something to help promote the general welfare."

Several other Virginia school districts have also issued mask-wearing for students and staff in school. Here's an updated list as of Tuesday, Aug. 10:

Virginia

Arlington Public Schools (APS)

Although classroom capacities will return to pre-pandemic levels, APS will continue to mandate that all staff, students and visitors wear masks while inside buildings and school busses, as stated on the district's website. However, students with recess will no longer be required to wear face coverings while outdoors.

Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS)

As of August 3, ACPS will still require all staff, students and visitors to wear face coverings while inside buildings or on school busses, regardless of vaccination status.

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS)

FCPS announced their decision on July 28, one day after the CDC recommended masks be worn indoors at all schools.

"To ensure our schools stay open and safe this school year, FCPS will start the school year with universal masking. Masks will be worn at all times by both staff and students indoors and on school buses, but are not required when eating or when outside during recess, PE, or other activities. Universal masking is a critical factor in ensuring all students can return to our buildings, especially when social distancing is not possible and not all our students are eligible yet for vaccinations. We will be regularly reviewing our masking practices in line with updates to national, state and local health recommendations."

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCPS)

Prince William County Public Schools announced on August 2 that all students, teachers, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS)