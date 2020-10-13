Spotsylvania County kids return to school under a hybrid model

Spotsylvania County Public Schools kicked off its hybrid model of learning at its buildings.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Some Virginia students got to return to classes in the school buildings Monday.

The school district said roughly 13,000 students will attend classes in buildings that have been thoroughly cleaned twice a week. Mask usage and social distancing are being enforced among students and staff as well.

Paul Dotto had pushed school leaders to consider opening the SCPS buildings to students during the summer with a Facebook page named “Open Spotsy Schools.”

He said he was happy to see his kids return back to physical classes.

Dotto, who battled COVID-19 in March, said he felt comfortable making the decision to send them after doing some health research on the virus’ impact on children

“There’s something about socialization, especially with the elementary age children, and also the middle school children, that you just can't get with virtual learning,” he said.

Both his children Lyla, 6, and Ethan, 10, said they were excited to be back in class with friends too.

However, Ethan said he noticed all the changes put into place in his school building.

"They made airplane rules where you couldn't touch each other,” Ethan Dotto gestured as he demonstrated the school’s enforcement of spacing and social distancing.

SCPS Dr. S. Scott Baker told the Spotsylvania County School Board Monday preparing the school district’s facilities has been a lot of work. However, he said he was proud of what district staff have done to make sure schools are safe.