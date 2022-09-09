x
Virginia

Fairfax Co. driver busted going 136 mph faces reckless driving charge

If found guilty, the driver faces up to a year in jail, a fine and may have their license suspended, police said.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County are urging drivers to slow down after an officer pulled over a driver going 136 mph over the weekend. 

Fairfax County Police shared a photo of the citation on Twitter. They said the officer stopped the car on Route 28 northbound near Frying Pan Road Saturday evening. The driver now faces a reckless driving charge. If they are found guilty, the driver will face up to a year in jail, a hefty fine and may have their license suspended, police said. 

Fairfax officers have been cracking down on speeding drivers lately. 

According to data from Fairfax County Police, they have issued 5,637 speeding tickets as of Aug. 29. That's on par with last year at the same time (5,613), but it's actually a decrease from what they saw in 2020.

By the end of August 2020, they had cited 6,537 drivers for speeding.

“I think that we've gotten accustomed to the last two years, less traffic being on the roads, and people have been driving faster," Sgt. Lance Hamilton with Fairfax County Police said. "And now that COVID is slowing down, hopefully, schools back in session, there's going to be more cars.”

The driver in this case was going 81 mph over the posted speed limit of 55 mph.

“We just need to pay attention," Sgt. Hamilton said. "The speed limits are there for a reason.” 

