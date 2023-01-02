Family displaced after space heater starts house fire in Dale City

Investigators believe the fire was due to a space heater in a room on the second floor which had been converted into a home office.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Investigators say two adults and a child were displaced after a house fire in Prince William County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Prince William County Fire and Rescue, the fire was reported in the 13000 block of Redstone Drive in Dale City.

When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the home and the people who live there already outside.

The fire was extinguished but three people are now displaced from their home. No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire was due to a space heater in a room on the second floor, which had been converted into a home office.

“When it gets cold outside, we really do see an uptick in fires in the community," D.C. Fire Marshal Mitchell Kannry said. "Residents are using space heaters or other heating sources and those can be really dangerous.”

The Prince William County Fire Marshal's Office warns that space heaters be used with caution. They should never be left unattended, combustibles should be kept at least three feet away and the heaters should be isolated from small children and pets.