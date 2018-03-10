STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- Residents in southern Stafford County are being advised to boil water after complications from a water main break.

A boil water alert was issued out of an abundance of caution for residents south of Eskimo Hill Road, east of Interstate 95 and in the Mountain View Road and Ramoth Church Road areas. Virginia officials said there is no issue with the water supply in the rest of the county.

Stafford Utilities is testing the water in the affected area as well of the rest of the county, officials said. The boil water alert is expected to be in effect for about two to three days.

Residents are being advised to boil water or use bottle water for consumption.

For more information visit: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/drinking-water/boil-water-faqs/

