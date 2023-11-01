Son stabs father to death in Fairfax Co., police say

Fairfax County Police said the suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community.

MCLEAN, Va. — Homicide detectives continue to investigate after a man was found stabbed to death in McLean, Virginia, late Tuesday night.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Colonial Road near Kings Manor Park in McLean. Once on scene, officer found a man dead, and took another man into custody. Initially, police said it was a domestic-related crime.

A preliminary investigation by detectives found that a son had stabbed his father. The suspect's mother was also hospitalized in the incident with a serious hand injury, police said.

The stabbing suspect has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the community, police said.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation, but have since reopened. Detectives are still investigating exactly what happened. Investigators have not yet identified the man killed, or given any additional information about the suspect in this case.

Anyone who may have additional information should contact Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.