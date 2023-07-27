Son shoots mother, then himself inside apartment on Arlington Boulevard

Both mother and son were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SEVEN CORNERS, Va. — Police say a son shot his mother before turning the gun on himself in a domestic-related shooting inside an apartment in Fairfax County Thursday afternoon. Both mother and son were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to the shooting around 5:15 p.m. in the 6000 block of Arlington Boulevard in Seven Corners, Virginia.

The initial investigation revealed that the son shot his mother and then shot himself.

First responders took both victims to an area hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police claim there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

Officers are onscene of a domestic-related shooting in an apartment in the 6000 Blk of Arlington Blvd, Seven Corners. Preliminarily, son shot his mother and then shot himself. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No apparent threat to the community. pic.twitter.com/PVL1qfe5tB — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 27, 2023

WATCH NEXT:

In a neighborhood where residents are fed up but fear talking about the persistent violence in the community, old crime tape and cars riddled with bullet holes from previous shootings speak volumes. Now a 12-year-old girl is forever scarred – hit by a stray bullet that blew through the back of her apartment in the three thousand block of 30th Street, Southeast.