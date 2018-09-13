FAIRFAX, VA -- There’s an effort at James W. Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax County to change the school’s homecoming court elections. The current system allows one king and one queen.

However, some students are calling for an election that allows two boys, two girls or a boy-girl duo to win.

A student’s tweet is going viral after claiming, he and his best friend were denied. “the title of Homecoming Kings.”

RELATED: Homecoming Queen wins the crown, then the football game

That student hasn’t responded to requests for an interview, but continued to tweet, “There is a problem with the homecoming court system. There are rules in place to stop a king/king or a queen/queen from being crowned.”

-Two Fairfax students want to be "Homecoming Kings."

-School's homecoming court system does not allow two boys or two girls to win, only boy-girl duo.

-"They are voting this week for a king and queen." - @fcpsnews @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/eeb0AIUhty — LORENZO HALL (@LorenzoHall) September 13, 2018

Many students, parents and recent graduates support his tweet, but some disagree. One user tweeted, “Hoco is for a king and queen.”

In response, the school system said, “The selection process this year is the same one that has been utilized in previous years. The principal did not speak with any students about the homecoming court selection process until today. Five male students and five female students will be presented as the homecoming court next month at a school pep rally. Students will select one king and one queen from the court. All members of the court will be given the opportunity to present either individually or as couples, accompanied by family members. We will use this opportunity to have a continuing dialogue with students about issues that are important to them."

A school system administrator said, “they are voting this week for king and queen.”

© 2018 WUSA