You will likely see more law enforcement out on the roads ahead of New Year's celebrations

Give the gift of safety this holiday season by protecting yourself and others from the dangers of drunk driving.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Arlington County Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

This campaign aims to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways through a two-pronged approach of education and enforcement.

From December 15, 2021 – January 1, 2022, motorists nationwide can expect to see increased messaging about the dangers of driving under the influence, coupled with increased saturation patrols to identify and apprehend impaired drivers.

According to NHTSA, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving collisions in 2019 throughout the United States, accounting for nearly one-third of traffic fatalities.

During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays for 2019, there were 210 drunk-driving related fatalities, greater than that of any other holiday period that year. That is why ACPD is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death. As we enter this holiday season, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

❄️ Free Holiday @lyft Rides Offered throughout Greater Washington to Prevent Drunk Driving; Newest WRAP #SoberRide Code to be Released 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬 (Friday, 12/24) at 9:00 pm at https://t.co/6cAYMRtXzy ❄️ pic.twitter.com/CrJrw4m5wq — WRAP.org (@WRAP_org) December 24, 2021

Celebrate with a Plan

The Arlington County Police Department encourages you to follow these tips to keep the holidays safe:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve only had one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride sharing service to get home safely.

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s 2021 Holiday SoberRide program is offering free rides home, in partnership with Lyft, from Friday, December 17, 2021 until Saturday, January 1, 2022, nightly between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.

If you see a suspected impaired driver on the roadway, report to your local law enforcement. To report a suspected impaired driver in Arlington County, call the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

For more information about the 2021 Holiday Season Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit the NHTSA website.

According to the nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program, SoberRide has provided 80,047 safe rides home since 1991.