ARLINGTON, Va. — Snow and ice could impact your Tuesday evening commute, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is warning drivers.

VDOT is advising drivers to head home early in order to avoid the wintry weather that may cause hazardous road conditions.

A National Weather Service has issued with a winter weather advisory for the D.C. area.

Crews are prepping roads ahead of the winter weather expected to hit during the evening rush hour.

VDOT is asking drivers to do the following:

• Monitor weather closely, as forecasts can improve or worsen quickly.

• Plan ahead to avoid driving during snow and freezing conditions today. Plan to leave and be home early if possible.

• Check road conditions along your route before leaving, and plan to delay travel if road conditions become hazardous. Download the free 511 app for Apple and Android, visit www.511virginia.org, or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.

• Give plows and treatment trucks plenty of room. Ensure that you have enough gas, wiper fluid, proper tires, medication, and an emergency car kit.