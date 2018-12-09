DULLES, VA -- With steady hands behind with latex gloves, a team of conservators from the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum are carefully preparing artifacts from the Apollo moon missions, still covered in dust from the lunar surface.

"This is really a culmination of a great deal of work and planning," said Cathleen Lewis, the museum's spacesuit curator. "We’re trying to recreate that spirit and excitement for a new generation of visitors."

RELATED: Buzz Aldrin weighs in on 'First Man' American flag controversy

Neil Armstrong first walked on the moon July 20, 1969. With the fiftieth anniversary of the first moon landing approaching, museum staff are planning a series of events to celebrate humankind's only crewed missions ot the moon.

With the #Apollo50 anniversary approaching, spacesuits worn by astronauts Gene Cernan and Buzz Aldrin are being carefully conserved at @airandspace’s Udvar Hazy Center. The grey marks are moon dust! @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ZBCuGyGYBZ — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) September 12, 2018

On Wednesday, WUSA9 was allowed a rare look at the progress in a secure conservation lab at the museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Dulles. The staff showed off the helmet and gloves worn by Armstrong during the Apollo 11 mission. The entire suit is being prepared for display on the National Mall starting in July.

PHOTOS: Moon mission artifacts prepared for 50th anniversary

"I'll feel a great sense of relief and pride when that happens," said objects conservator Lisa Young, who added that Armstrong's spacesuit has been hidden from view for 13 years. "We don't want it to be off display."

A pair of spacesuits, belonging to astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Gene Cernan, are also being conserved and put into storage.

For more information on the National Air & Space Museum's 50th anniversary celebrations, visit https://airandspace.si.edu/apollo50.

© 2018 WUSA