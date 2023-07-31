Deputy frees stuck snake from glue trap in Stafford County

Deputies nicknamed the snake Elvhiss Presley.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A sheriff's deputy in Virginia worked to free a snake that became ensnared in glue trap over the weekend. Stafford County Deputy O.J. Martins responded to a report of the stuck snake on Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Martins found the snake on the glue trap that had been left out by residents in Ferry Farm. She worked for about an hour to get the snake free, and released it into the wild. Deputies nicknamed the snake Elvhiss Presley.

The sheriff's office reminds residents to use humane methods to prevent a rodent or snake invasion in your home. Eliminate food sources and seal up any openings around the outside of your house.

According to the Virginia Wildlife Center, each year, countless animals are unintentionally caught in glue traps or “glue boards." Glue traps are typically sheets or tubes covered in an extremely sticky glue; the traps are traditionally meant to capture flying insects, like wasps or flies (when hung up high) or rodents (when placed on the ground). But the traps are indiscriminate, meaning other animals such as snakes, bats and songbirds can become trapped.

"While these traps are intended to correct a rodent or insect problem, the snakes are likely attracted the locations of these traps in search of mice or insects to eat. Wildlife can serve as natural pest control," the Virginia Wildlife Center's website says

The center offers these tips to keep animals safe: